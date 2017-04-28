

CTV London





A 50-year-old Warwick Township woman has been charged with elder abuse.

Lambton County OPP attended a residence in the 6500 block of Hickory Creek Line in Warwick Township Thursday to assist health care workers check on the well-being of a resident.

OPP attended and aided health care officials gain entry into the residence.

Once inside, OPP say the residence was “in a state of squalor.”

A search of the residence eventually located an elderly female who was incoherent and in need of medical intervention.

The victim was transported to hospital by EMS. The West Region Forensic Identification Unit as well as the Lambton OPP Crime Unit was engaged to assist Lambton OPP with the investigation.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The accused will appear in the Sarnia Ontario Court of Justice on June 5.

Investigation is continuing at this time.

The Lambton OPP is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this investigation to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 882-1011, or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward