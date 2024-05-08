LONDON
London

    • OPP on scene of 'serious crash' in Seaforth

    OPP have closed a portion of Sparling Street in Seaforth after a crash. May 8, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) OPP have closed a portion of Sparling Street in Seaforth after a crash. May 8, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    OPP in Huron County are on the scene of a serious crash.

    It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sparling Street in Seaforth.

    The road is closed between Market Street and John Street.

    People are being asked to avoid the area and police said updates will be provided when they become available.

