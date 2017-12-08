

A St. Thomas family was left shaken after a man allegedly confronted them with a bat screaming “Terrorists” and “ISIS.”

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Elgin Mall after reports came in of a man with a bat attacking another man.

A video of the incident obtained by CTV London shows a man coming out of a white BMW armed with a yellow bat.

For unknown reasons the man quickly becomes agitated and begins screaming at the family. At one point he appears to take a couple swings at the operator of the video, who according to police was the son.

In a release police said they are investigating the incident as a racially motivated crime.

Police located the suspect in south London around 9 p.m. Thursday night. The suspect’s last known address is from Toronto.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

After speaking with CTV News on the phone the family says the father in the family suffered a cracked rib in the incident. The family also notes that they are Spanish speaking.

