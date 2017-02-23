Featured
Unlikely City will rename park in time for Vimy Ridge anniversary
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 6:25AM EST
A temporary cease-fire has been called in the debate between a pair of East London properties competing to be renamed “Vimy Ridge Park.”
The Community and Protective Services Committee has decided to launch a search for the best possible location in the city to memorialize the World War One battle.
However with staff directed to report back in June it means there won’t be a name change in time for the 100th anniversary of the famous battle in April.
Veterans groups had already assembled a Vimy Ridge memorial without City permission on a parcel of land next to the Hale-Trafalgar overpass.
City staff opposes the site because the land may be needed for a possible high speed rail corridor. Staff also says the proposed renaming of Mildred Barons Park is not ideal as it is not seen as a prominent enough location.
