A temporary cease-fire has been called in the debate between a pair of East London properties competing to be renamed “Vimy Ridge Park.”

The Community and Protective Services Committee has decided to launch a search for the best possible location in the city to memorialize the World War One battle.

However with staff directed to report back in June it means there won’t be a name change in time for the 100th anniversary of the famous battle in April.

Veterans groups had already assembled a Vimy Ridge memorial without City permission on a parcel of land next to the Hale-Trafalgar overpass.

City staff opposes the site because the land may be needed for a possible high speed rail corridor. Staff also says the proposed renaming of Mildred Barons Park is not ideal as it is not seen as a prominent enough location.