

CTV London





An RV Resort Company was fined $70,000 in a London court Thursday for its part in the death of a worker in September of 2016.

AFTT Developments, operating as Golden Pond RV Resort in Mossley, entered a guilty plea before a Justice of the Peace.

The Ministry of Labour outlined details of the fatal incident. It said workers were moving a mobile home from one site to an adjacent one when the mobile home shifted. It fell off the jacks supporting it, and came down on one of the workers. The man was rushed to hospital and died the next day.

The ministry determined that the soil on which the blocks supporting the jacks was placed was damp and soft. The jacks were lifted too high, which made the mobile home unstable on the jacks.

The home was also not adequately braced.