Two people injured after SUV crashes into Stratford restaurant
SUV crashes into a Stratford restaurant on Oct. 15, 2017. (Sherrie Giddings)
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 1:30PM EDT
Witnesses tell CTV London that two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a Stratford restaurant Sunday.
According to people at the scene, the vehicle was driven by an elderly man and slammed into the front entrance of Two Gals and a Diner.
The driver and a customer inside the building at the time had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It's unclear how the incident happened or if charges will be laid.