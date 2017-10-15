

Witnesses tell CTV London that two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a Stratford restaurant Sunday.

According to people at the scene, the vehicle was driven by an elderly man and slammed into the front entrance of Two Gals and a Diner.

The driver and a customer inside the building at the time had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear how the incident happened or if charges will be laid.