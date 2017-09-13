

A total of 20 provincial offence charges and 20 warnings were issued after a commercial vehicle crackdown in St. Thomas.

St. Thomas police partnered with the Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Finance and Aylmer police in conducting a the inspection.

The focus of this joint forces initiative was load security, no or improper pre-trip inspections, unsafe tires and brakes and expired annual inspections.

During the initiative, 25 commercial motor vehicles were inspected, resulting in 13 being removed from service.

Those 13 trucks or trailers had identified defects requiring immediate repair before being permitted back on the roadway.