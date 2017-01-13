

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say they'll be on hand today as thousands of motorcyclists are expected to converge on Port Dover for traditional Friday the 13th celebration.

They're asking for the public to be patient due to the possibility of increased motorcycle traffic in the area.

The OPP is asking motorists to be extra vigilant and to take a little more time and check their mirrors frequently.

They say officers will be on hand to ensure the safety of those in attendance and to assist with any traffic related issues.