Thousands of motorcyclists expected in Port Dover despite cold weather
An estimated 4,000 people and 500 motorcycles gathered to mark Friday the 13th in Port Dover, Ont., on Friday, March 13, 2015. (Krista Simpson / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 10:27AM EST
Provincial police say they'll be on hand today as thousands of motorcyclists are expected to converge on Port Dover for traditional Friday the 13th celebration.
They're asking for the public to be patient due to the possibility of increased motorcycle traffic in the area.
The OPP is asking motorists to be extra vigilant and to take a little more time and check their mirrors frequently.
They say officers will be on hand to ensure the safety of those in attendance and to assist with any traffic related issues.
