Tavistock-area barn destroyed by fire; 1,000 piglets dead
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 6:28PM EDT
An estimated 1,000 piglets were killed Tuesday in a barn fire in Oxford County.
Firefighters from several stations were called to the barn on Cassel Side Road, south of Tavistock, around 3:15 p.m.
Officials say one of the two barns on the property was destroyed.
Information on the fire’s cause was not immediately available.
