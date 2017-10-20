

CTV London





Members of student unions across the province, including Fanshawe’s have sent a letter to Premier Kathleen Wynne demanding the end of the college faculty strike.

The open letter states that the students fear the quality of education will decrease because course materials will have to be condensed to make up the semester and any extension of a semester will cause undue stress on students. They say financial hardship may result.

The students are requesting a meeting with Wynne, the chairs of the two bargaining committees and the education minister on Thursday.

“I believe the government of Ontario needs to take a leadership role in solving this strike immediately,” said Fanshawe Student Union President Morganna Sampson. “Students are being caught in the crossfire of a labour dispute and a resolution needs to happen now so they can get back to class.”

Faculty went on strike on Monday.

The students are requesting a meeting with Wynne, the chairs of the two bargaining committees and the education minister on Thursday.