A Sarnia man is facing several charges after leading provincial police on a chase.

Police in Huron and Perth coordinated the takedown of a suspect in a stolen white Ford Explorer early Tuesday morning.

Police say the stolen pickup used to steal gas at which point police began to follow the suspect into Perth County. A spike belt was used to stop the pickup and the suspect fled on foot.

He was arrested in a nearby field with the help of the Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit.