Featured
Spike belt used to stop suspect in Huron-Perth
OPP in Leamington are investigating a machete attack in the town's east side on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 8:22AM EDT
A Sarnia man is facing several charges after leading provincial police on a chase.
Police in Huron and Perth coordinated the takedown of a suspect in a stolen white Ford Explorer early Tuesday morning.
Police say the stolen pickup used to steal gas at which point police began to follow the suspect into Perth County. A spike belt was used to stop the pickup and the suspect fled on foot.
He was arrested in a nearby field with the help of the Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit.