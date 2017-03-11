

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





Two men are facing multiple charges related to weapons and drugs following a raid at an east London home.

London Police exectued a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on Friday at a residence on Mornington Avenue. Police seized just over 1.5 grams of Methamphetamine, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, another .22 calibre rifle, a crossbow and an air soft hand gun.

A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old man are charged jointly with five offences including possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence, possessing property obtained by crime and handling or storing a firearm carelessly.

Each of the accused is also facing various charges related to the possession of firearms and an illegal drug.