Sawed-off rifle among the weapons and drugs police seized in London
These rifles were among the weapons seized by London Police during a search warrant at a Mornington Avenue home on Friday, March 10, 2017. (courtesy: London Police Service)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 4:36PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 11, 2017 5:07PM EST
Two men are facing multiple charges related to weapons and drugs following a raid at an east London home.
London Police exectued a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on Friday at a residence on Mornington Avenue. Police seized just over 1.5 grams of Methamphetamine, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, another .22 calibre rifle, a crossbow and an air soft hand gun.
A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old man are charged jointly with five offences including possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence, possessing property obtained by crime and handling or storing a firearm carelessly.
Each of the accused is also facing various charges related to the possession of firearms and an illegal drug.
