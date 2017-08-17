

CTV London





OPP have confirmed that the human remains found on Oneida Nations of the Thames First Nation are that of a missing Brantford man.

The remains of Douglas Hill, 48, were located in a southern location at Oneida by officers earlier this week.

Hill was last seen on June 24 and police say they have reason to believe he was killed.

Four people have been charged in connection to Hill’s death. A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder while three others are charged with accessory after the fact.

OPP, Oneida Nations of the Thames First Nation police and Chippewas of the Thames First Nation police are all part of the investigation.

OPP had been searching the area for signs of a vehicle which may be connected to the disappearance and death of a Six Nations man.

"I would like to personally thank all of the citizens that provided information to investigators to bring this incident to a successful conclusion. We located Douglas Hill and it is my hopes that this will bring some resolution to his family. I would also like to thank all the officers from the Six Nations Police, Ontario Provincial Police, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police and Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service for their continued support and cooperation throughout this process," said Chief Glenn Lickers, Six Nations Police Service in a news release.