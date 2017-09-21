

London police have seized over $45,000 in drugs after a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary.

Members of the guns and drugs section executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a marijuana dispensary at 691 Richmond Street.

As a result, the following was seized:

-4211.5 grams of marihuana bud, value $42,115

-35 grams of hash oil, value $1,750

-40 grams of shatter, value $4,000

-Variety of THC infused products

-ATM Machine

-Computer equipment

-Approximately $15,000 in currency

Two London women, a London man and two men from the Greater Toronto Area, all in their 20s, were each charged with three counts of possessing a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

One of the Toronto men is further charged with breach of recognizance and public mischief/false name.

This investigation has been made possible through a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.