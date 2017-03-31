

Eric Taschner, CTV London





Three Londoners face many drug related charges after police seized more than $25,000 worth of narcotics.

On Friday, officers raided a home on Hansuld St. and a business on Clarke Rd. London police arrested three people for possession of drugs.

The following items were seized by police:

• 249 grams of Methamphetamine worth: $24,900

• 3 grams of Crack Cocaine worth: $300

• 1 gram of Marijuana worth: $10

Three Londoners, two men and a woman, face a slew of drug possession charges.