Police seize $25K worth of drugs
Drugs seized in a pair of raids by London Ont. police on March 31, 2017.
Eric Taschner, CTV London
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 12:10PM EDT
Three Londoners face many drug related charges after police seized more than $25,000 worth of narcotics.
On Friday, officers raided a home on Hansuld St. and a business on Clarke Rd. London police arrested three people for possession of drugs.
The following items were seized by police:
• 249 grams of Methamphetamine worth: $24,900
• 3 grams of Crack Cocaine worth: $300
• 1 gram of Marijuana worth: $10
Three Londoners, two men and a woman, face a slew of drug possession charges.
