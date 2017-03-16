

CTV London





Stratford police say a 37-year-old Stratford man was arrested after hitting an officer and cruiser while attempting to flee police.

The man, who is man known to police, was arrested in the area of Lorne Ave and Wright Boulevard on the strength of two outstanding arrest warrants.

Police say the man attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle striking an officer and a police vehicle with his vehicle before being stopped and arrested.

At the time of his arrest, police say the man was found to be in possession of 10g of methamphetamine, 81g of marihuana, two cell phones and $10,720 in counterfeit Canadian and U.S. currency.

As a result of the incident, the male has been charged with numerous criminal offences including dangerous driving, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a substance, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of counterfeit money.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing Thursday.

The officer suffered a minor leg injury that did not require medical treatment.