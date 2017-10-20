

CTV London





A 38-year-old Sarnia women is facing drug possession charges following a raid.

Police were called to Victoria Street in Sarnia about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

As officers attempted to gain entry into the unit they encountered difficulty entering the residence due to the fact the door was barricaded, police say.

Once officers gained entry they arrested the woman. As a result of the search and arrest, quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis marihuana were located.

The woman is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and later released on a promise to appear in court.