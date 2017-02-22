

CTV London





London police are appealing for tip from the public after B. Davison Secondary School was spray painted with Islamophobic and homophobic slurs.

The hateful graffiti was done sometime overnight Tuesday to the Trafalgar Street school.

The messages read, "Arabs R Terrorists," (sic) and "Gay Fags."

"The reaction is anger disappointment that somebody would take time out of their day to go to school and get a comment like that done for for all to see,” says Nawaz Tahir of the London Mosque.

A photo posted on Facebook quickly received an outpouring of support and outrage from both the Muslim and LGBTQ communities.

On twitter, Ward 3 Councillor Mohamed Salih wrote, “Homophobic, Islamophobic hate graffiti is NOT welcomed! For those involved in the hate crime educate yourself, realize that Love > Hate.”

London Police have turned the investigation over to detectives that deal with hate crimes.

B. Davison has a high percentage of Muslim students, many of whom are new to the country according to Leila Almawy with the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

"We definitely need to be addressing the greater issue at hand here, which is racism, oppression, and homophobia. We stand with the LGBTQ community in condemning hate because this is not okay," says Almawy.

London police are investigating the incident and are asking for anyone with any information to come forwards and call police at 519-661-5410 or Crime Stoppers.