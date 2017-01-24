Featured
OPP to use aviation services in search for missing man
Missing man Derek Ritz (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 3:37PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 3:41PM EST
OPP are now utilizing aviation services in the search for a missing Perth South man.
Derek Ritz, 51, was last seen in the Avonton Road area of Sebringville on Dec. 31, 2016, sometime before 3:00 a.m.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and a dark colored leather motorcycle jacket.
Ritz is described as 5’11” tall, 170 lbs; he has shoulder length brown hair that is unkempt.
He has brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm of a woman with a snake.
Ritz may be carrying an orange backpack.
He is known to frequent Sebringville and Stratford and usually travels on foot.
Contact Perth County OPP if you have any information.
