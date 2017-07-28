Featured
OPP searching for man after historical sexual assault investigation in Meaford
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV London
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 2:32PM EDT
Grey OPP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a historical sexual assault.
Police are searching for 45-year old David William Benson, of no fixed address.
An investigation began last October and police say between December 1 and December 31, 2007 alleged sexual-related offences against a minor took place at a residence on Sykes Street North in Meaford.
Benson, is charged with sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a person under the age of 14.
Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of sexually related offences with respect to this individual, or anyone having information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Grey OPP at 1-888-310-1122.