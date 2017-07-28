

Grey OPP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a historical sexual assault.

Police are searching for 45-year old David William Benson, of no fixed address.

An investigation began last October and police say between December 1 and December 31, 2007 alleged sexual-related offences against a minor took place at a residence on Sykes Street North in Meaford.

Benson, is charged with sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a person under the age of 14.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of sexually related offences with respect to this individual, or anyone having information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Grey OPP at 1-888-310-1122.