

CTV London





The OPP's Oxford County Detachment is investigating a mischief report at the Ingersoll Rural Cemetery on Cemetery Lane in Zorra Township, Ont.

Police responded to a call from an employee at the cemetery on Tuesday.

According to investigators the employee noticed an area where the urns are kept had been tampered with.

The damage occurred sometime over the weekend of June 28 – July 1.

OPP are still investigating.

Should you have any information regarding this investigation, OPP ask that you contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-2477 (TIPS).