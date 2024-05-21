Sentencing hearing set for senior found guilty in crash that killed young Girl Guide

Sentencing hearing dates have been set for a 79-year-old woman found guilty of crashing her SUV into a group of young Girl Guides and killing one of them.

After a lengthy trial last month, Petronella McNorgan was found guilty of one count of criminal negligence and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

In November of 2021, the retired school teacher was charged after her Honda SUV crashed into a troop of young Girl Guides as they walked along Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road while they were on an outing.

An eight-year-old girl died and seven others were injured during the crash.

On Tuesday, the court selected June 20 and 21 for the sentencing hearing.

Over the two days victim impact statements and legal arguments from the Crown and the defence are expected to be heard.

A ban on publication has been placed on identifying any of the young victims in this case.