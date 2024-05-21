All of the evidence is in at disturbing child abuse trial

The father involved in a child abuse case in London, Ont. has denied he ever physically or sexually assaulted his children as he wrapped up his testimony on Tuesday.

While being questioned by the Crown under cross-examination, the father denied ever harming his children and repeatedly said, “It did not happen, I disagree.”

Instead, he again pointed the finger at his ex-wife who is also on trial facing the same charges.

The pair are facing more than 40 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, incest and forcible confinement.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2003 and 2020.

The parents have both pleaded not guilty.

All of the evidence has now been entered in the trial, which is now into its eighth week.

The jury is expected to hear closing arguments and the judge’s charge when the trial resumes next week.

A ban on publication has been placed on identifying any of the children involved in the case.