    • Bruce County soon to be home to second largest battery in Canada

    Battery energy storage system similar to what is planned for Neoen's Grey Owl Storage project. (Source: CNW Group/Neoen) Battery energy storage system similar to what is planned for Neoen's Grey Owl Storage project. (Source: CNW Group/Neoen)
    Bruce County will soon be home to the second largest battery in Canada.

    The province's grid operator has awarded French renewable energy company Neoen a contract for a new 380 megawatt battery.

    The Grey Owl storage facility will be located in the municipality of Arran-Elderslie and will be able to charge during off-peak hours — redistributing stored energy back into the grid at peak times.

    When asked about the cost of the project, Neoen told CTV News, “While Neoen doesn't speak to costs, the project is expected to provide employment for up to 200 people during the construction phase and create 10 to 30 long-term jobs for the duration of its operation. In alignment with its policy, Neoen and its contractors will prioritize hiring local workers.”

    Construction will start in 2026 with the site expected to be operational in 2028.

