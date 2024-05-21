London Knights prepare for final faceoff in Michigan

The London Knights are packing up for the 104th Memorial Cup as they prepare to hit the road for Saginaw, Mich. this week.

The team practiced on home ice for the last time on Tuesday, before they jump on the bus on Wednesday.

The Knights will compete for their third national championship in club history beginning on May 25 against Drummondville, the Quebec league champions.

London is already familiar with the arena, having played in Saginaw several times this season, including their semi-final playoff series.

"We're familiar with the ice. We're familiar with the rink. We're kind of familiar with the bounces and stuff. So we're gonna have to pick up on pretty quick in practice when we get down there, get used to everything and jump on things quick,” said Sam Dickinson, a Knights defenceman.

Competing for a chance to hoist the Memorial Cup are the London Knights, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Saginaw Spirit and Moose Jaw Warriors.

The tournament officially gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on May 24 at the Dow Event Centre.