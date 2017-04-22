Featured
OPP say suspected impaired driver had close call before landing in ditch
Police in Grey County say a suspected impaired driver was assisted by the motorist he nearly collided with after putting his vehicle in the ditch on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 5:40PM EDT
OPP in Grey County say a suspected impaired driver had a close call before his vehicle ended up in the ditch.
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash around 3:38 p.m. Friday on Grey Rd. 14 near Durham Rd, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
Police say the driver of a 2013 Dodge Dart was initially travelling southbound on Grey Rd. 14, when he lost control of the vehicle and nearly collided with a vehicle in the oncoming lane before landing in the ditch. The other motorist stopped to assist the driver of the Dodge and his passenger. No injuries were reported.
A 21-year-old Southgate Township man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.
He is to appear in court in Owen Sound on May 11, 2017.
