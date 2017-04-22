

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





OPP in Grey County say a suspected impaired driver had a close call before his vehicle ended up in the ditch.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash around 3:38 p.m. Friday on Grey Rd. 14 near Durham Rd, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Police say the driver of a 2013 Dodge Dart was initially travelling southbound on Grey Rd. 14, when he lost control of the vehicle and nearly collided with a vehicle in the oncoming lane before landing in the ditch. The other motorist stopped to assist the driver of the Dodge and his passenger. No injuries were reported.

A 21-year-old Southgate Township man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving with over 80 mgs of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

He is to appear in court in Owen Sound on May 11, 2017.