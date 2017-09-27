

CTV London





Lambton OPP say the body recovered from the St. Clair River last Thursday was that of a 60-year-old man.

The deceased has been identified as Timothy Robert Postill of Sarnia.

It was around 9:40 a.m. last Thursday that police were told that a boater found a deceased male in the area of the Mooretown boat launch.

OPP apologized Wednesday for the delay in providing the identity of the man but say, in a case like this, positive identification and adequate and sensitive next-of-kin notification is paramount.

They say there are no suspicious circumstances in relation to this death.