OPP credit truck driver for preventing possible fatal crash near Ingersoll
OPP say transport driver risked his own safety to avoid hitting car on Highway 401 at Ingersoll, Ont., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 11:25AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 11:31AM EST
OPP say a transport driver risked his own safety to avoid hitting car on Highway 401 at Ingersoll, possibly preventing a fatal crash.
The collision took place at 6:40 a.m.
Police say a car spun out of control, hit the median, and ended up in the path of an eastbound transport truck on the 401 at Ingersoll, just before Culloden Road.
OPP say the truck driver made the split-second decision to drive off into the shoulder, sparing the car driver the brutal impact of being hit by a loaded transport truck.
The trucker ended up in the ditch, but he did not roll the truck. He sustained minor injures
The car driver also had minor injuries.
