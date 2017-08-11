

CTV London





Police, London Fire, and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office will all be investigating the cause of the large house fire in Lambeth that began Thursday night.

Police tell CTV News that the damage caused to 4 Aspen Place is so extensive that they cannot rule out at this time if it is suspicious or not.

No one was hurt in the fire which began at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews remain on scene Friday while the investigation gets underway. Total damage is said to be around $1-million dollars to the high-end home.

The OFM is not expected to arrive until Saturday.

Police say that the investigation is expected to take a significant amount of time due to the amount of damage.