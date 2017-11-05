Featured
Officers will be in local shopping malls during Crime Prevention Week
CTV London
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 11:34AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 3:08PM EST
London police kick off annual Crime Prevention Week.
The week runs from Sunday through to next Saturday and is supported by all police services across Ontario.
“Effective crime prevention starts with strong community partnerships,” said London Police Sgt. Brendan Hicks, head of community services.
“Working together with the community we serve to identify criminal activity and crime trends is how we, as a police service, help to build a safer community.”
Displays will be set up at malls across the city, beginning Monday.
Crime Prevention Officers will have displays set up in the following locations:
- Monday, November 6th from 11-1 pm at White Oaks Mall, 1105 Wellington Road;
- Tuesday, November 7th from 11-1 pm at Westmount Mall, 785 Wonderland Road South;
- Wednesday, November 8th from 1-3 pm at Sherwood Forest Mall, 1225 Wonderland Road North;
- Wednesday, November 8th from 5:30-7:30 pm at The Berkshire Club, 500 Berkshire Drive for the Neighbourhood Watch Appreciation Night (this is an RSVP only event);
- Thursday, November 9th, from 11-1 pm at the Covent Garden Market, 130 King Street;
- Friday, November 10th from 11-1 pm at Cherryhill Village Mall, 301 Oxford Street West;