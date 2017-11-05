

London police kick off annual Crime Prevention Week.

The week runs from Sunday through to next Saturday and is supported by all police services across Ontario.

“Effective crime prevention starts with strong community partnerships,” said London Police Sgt. Brendan Hicks, head of community services.

“Working together with the community we serve to identify criminal activity and crime trends is how we, as a police service, help to build a safer community.”

Displays will be set up at malls across the city, beginning Monday.

Crime Prevention Officers will have displays set up in the following locations: