Moravian First Nation Police and the OPP have concluded their investigation of a fatal crash last November.

The crash on Nov. 19 on Moravian of the Thames First Nation, killed 16-year-old Bailey Jacobs. She was walking with two other pedestrians when they were struck by a vehicle.

The investigation has determined the driver was not at fault and no charges will be laid.

In a release, the OPP says it offers its sincerest condolences to the community.