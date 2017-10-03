Featured
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash with bus
Motorcycle crash on Hamilton Road in London Ont. on Oct. 2, 2017 (Kellen Winslow/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 12:25PM EDT
London police are investigating after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries late Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Hamilton Road and Glenwood Avenue around 5:10 p.m. after the biker collided with a day care bus.
The 34-year-old male driver motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the bus was not hurt.
Any witnesses are asked to contact London police.