London police are investigating after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries late Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Hamilton Road and Glenwood Avenue around 5:10 p.m. after the biker collided with a day care bus.

The 34-year-old male driver motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus was not hurt.

Any witnesses are asked to contact London police.