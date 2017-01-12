

CTV London





OPP may be releasing new details in the case of accused serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer Friday.

Sources tell CTV News the OPP are not ruling out the possibility of more charges against the 49-year-old nurse. And they are not ruling out the possibility of having bodies exhumed in connection with the case.

CTV News is investigating a possible link to a long-term care home in Paris, Ont., where Wettlaufer worked from late 2015 until early 2016.

In December, CTV London confirmed that police were investigating two other nursing home deaths. However, authorities would not provide any other details at the time.

Wettlaufer has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of seniors at homes in Woodstock and London, where she worked.

Police allege Wettlaufer administered drugs to kill the seniors at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.