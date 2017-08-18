Featured
Medix College acquires Westervelt College
CTV London
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 1:58PM EDT
Westervelt College is joining the Medix College family after being acquired by the college which specializes in healthcare career training.
Westervelt first opened its doors in London in 1885 and has trained more than 50,000 students.
The combination of the two colleges will make Westervelt College one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest career colleges.
Serving campuses in London, Kitchener, and Brantford, Westervelt will offer the following programs:
- Intra Oral Dental Assistant
- Massage Therapy
- Medical Laboratory Technician/Assistant
- Medical Office Administrator
- Personal Support Worker (PSW)
- Community Service Worker
- Executive Administration
- Health Information Management
- Law, Security and Police Foundations
- Pharmacy Technician
- Information Technology Technician
- Orthopaedic Technician
- Paralegal Studies
- Child and Youth Care with Addictions Support Worker
- Developmental Service Worker