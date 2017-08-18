

CTV London





Westervelt College is joining the Medix College family after being acquired by the college which specializes in healthcare career training.

Westervelt first opened its doors in London in 1885 and has trained more than 50,000 students.

The combination of the two colleges will make Westervelt College one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest career colleges.

Serving campuses in London, Kitchener, and Brantford, Westervelt will offer the following programs: