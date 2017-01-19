Featured
Man faces numerous child porn offences following raid
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:04PM EST
A 27 year-old man is facing numerous charges following a raid by St. Thomas police.
The investigation began in the fall of 2016.
A search warrant was executed at the suspect's home and computer equipment was seized.
The unnamed man faces several charges including: telecommunications with a child for criminal purposes, making arrangement through telecommunications to commit sexual offences against a child, sexual interference and sexual assault.
