A 36-year-old Sarnia man has been charged after allegedly driving nearly 100 kilometers over the speed limit.

Lambton OPP say an officer spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Nauvoo Road in Brooke-Alvinston around the noon hour last Thursday.

The OPP member identified a 2012 Chrysler that was recorded as travelling 188 kilometres per hour in a posted 90 zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving His driver's licence and vehicle were seized for 7 days.