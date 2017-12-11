

CTV London





The London Police Service is one of four services in Ontario to pilot the implementation of the ‘Philadelphia Model’ for reviewing sexual assault investigations.

The Philadelphia Model is a collaborative review process that allows outside experts to review sexual assault files to ensure the investigation was thorough and properly classified.

“We are looking forward to implementing this model as we believe it is one more way to continue to develop best practices and evidenced-based, trauma-informed investigations to provide an improved response and more support for victims of sexual violence,” said Chief John Pare in a news release. “We are very pleased to be part of this pilot project.”

Pare says they support having a review model that will “enable outside, expert review to ensure cases are properly and thoroughly investigated, and will provide oversight and accountability.”

It is expected that the selection of the members of the review committee will be finalized by mid-January 2018 and that the first reviews will be done in early 2018.

“The Advisory Committee is very excited and reassured about this collaborative opportunity and the commitment from the London Police,” said Jane McGregor, Anova’s Director of Community Programs and lead of the London Case Review Advisory committee.

“Our goal is to create a system where all survivors who chose to report feel supported. We are hopeful that case review will help to identify trends and gaps so barriers can be addressed.”