Featured
London Police, Oneida Police, and OPP investigate Walker Road incident
London Police are searching for multiple suspects in a stabbing that happened early on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
CTV London
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 7:40AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 8:16AM EDT
London police assisted the Oneida Nation of the Thames Police and Provincial Police with an investigation on Walker Road Wednesday afternoon.
Police are releasing little information as to the nature of the incident, only saying that they were responding to a call of a “crime against persons” that may have some connection to London.
Members of the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the London Police Service, all assisted with the investigation.
Walker Road was closed for most of the afternoon and reopened around 9:30 p.m.
No arrests or injuries have been reported and police say the incident remains under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Environment Canada confirms tornado hit near Thamesford on April 11
- London Police, Oneida Police, and OPP investigate Walker Road incident
- Ontario schools issue warnings about popular show '13 Reasons Why'
- Ontario's first balanced budget in a decade to be unveiled
- Kevin O'Leary drops out of leadership race, citing lack of Quebec support