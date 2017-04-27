

CTV London





London police assisted the Oneida Nation of the Thames Police and Provincial Police with an investigation on Walker Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police are releasing little information as to the nature of the incident, only saying that they were responding to a call of a “crime against persons” that may have some connection to London.

Members of the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the London Police Service, all assisted with the investigation.

Walker Road was closed for most of the afternoon and reopened around 9:30 p.m.

No arrests or injuries have been reported and police say the incident remains under investigation.