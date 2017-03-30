Featured
London police investigating bomb threat at downtown office
London police cruiser generic
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 11:01AM EDT
London police are investigating a bomb threat at a downtown office.
Officers attended an office in the area of Richmond Street and Dufferin Street on Thursday at approximately 8:40 a.m., in relation to a bomb threat at this location.
Police searched both inside and outside of the building. Nothing suspicious was located and officers continue to investigate this matter.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
