

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





The same driver was charged by the same OPP officer with driving while under suspension twice in less than a month.

On the afternoon of February 22, an OPP officer conducted a commercial vehicle stop of a white GMC truck travelling eastbound on Road 64 in Zorra Township, Oxford County.

Following an investigation, 46-year-old Derick Buckingham of London was charged with driving while under suspension, failing to accurately complete a daily inspection report, and operating an overweight vehicle.

On the afternoon of March 16, the same OPP officer saw the same individual driving the same commercial vehicle westbound on Dundas Street in London.

Police stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested. Derick Buckingham was again charged with driving while under suspension. The commercial vehicle was seized and impounded.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the respective county courts to answer to the charges.