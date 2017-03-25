Featured
London man charged twice with same driving offence in just over three weeks
OPP charged the same London man with driving while under suspension twice within a 22-day period in February and March of 2017.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 12:08PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 25, 2017 12:10PM EDT
The same driver was charged by the same OPP officer with driving while under suspension twice in less than a month.
On the afternoon of February 22, an OPP officer conducted a commercial vehicle stop of a white GMC truck travelling eastbound on Road 64 in Zorra Township, Oxford County.
Following an investigation, 46-year-old Derick Buckingham of London was charged with driving while under suspension, failing to accurately complete a daily inspection report, and operating an overweight vehicle.
On the afternoon of March 16, the same OPP officer saw the same individual driving the same commercial vehicle westbound on Dundas Street in London.
Police stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested. Derick Buckingham was again charged with driving while under suspension. The commercial vehicle was seized and impounded.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the respective county courts to answer to the charges.
