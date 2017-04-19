

CTV London





A London man is facing charges after a Ford Mustang crashed into the front of two townhouses last week.

Police announced Tuesday that a 37-year-old London man is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, and fail to remain after the April 19 incident.

Around 4 a.m. that day, police got a call about a vehicle crashing into the front of a home at 1732 Culver Drive in east London. Witnesses told police that two men were seen fleeing the vehicle. The adjacent home, 1734 Culver Drive, was also struck.

No one inside the townhomes were injured. Although a person showed up to a local hospital with injuries and police later confirmed that was the driver of the vehicle.

Damage to the townhouse is estimated at $40,000.