It was an ugly scene at Thompson Arena Thursday night after two fights broke out among students following the championship hockey game for the London District Catholic School Board.

There were two separate outbreaks in the stands including one following the game between St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Andre Bessette.

Video capture by CTV’s Brent Lale shows several students fighting with a large crowd watching. At times water bottles can be seen be thrown.

The dust-up also spread outside the arena and Western’s Campus Police were called along with at least two ambulances.

There has been no word on any injuries or the number of students involved.

The fights overshadowed the celebration for STA who went on the 5-0 win to capture the title.