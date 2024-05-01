Dresden dump could be the single issue causing a stink in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election

It was a wasted Wednesday in Wallaceburg when opponents of a proposed garbage dump in Dresden showed up to meet the premier face-to-face to make their concerns known. On the eve of a provincial by-election in the region, Doug Ford was a no-show.

Voter Stefan Premdas, who chairs the citizen’s group Dresden Cares, said their fight will continue.

“We showed up today to show the premier that, peacefully, that our community would not be ignored, and he's choosing to ignore us. And so we continue on to Queen's Park with our parliamentary petitions,” said Premdas.

The dump may be the one issue in the southern part of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex causing a stink in the by-election.

In fact, the biggest challenge for candidates may just be in getting the vote out, said Sam Routley, a political scientist at Western University.

“A huge part of the battle is getting people informed that there’s a by-election in the first place,” Routley told CTV News London.

Dresden Cares Chair Stefan Premdas speaks to media in Wallaceburg, Ont. on May 1, 2024. NDP candidate Kathryn Shailer (left) also attended the dump protest. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

The Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election was called after former PC MPP and cabinet minister Monte McNaughton stepped away from politics last year.

Hoping to fill his shoes is Tory candidate Steve Pinsonneault, New Democrat Kathryn Shailer and Liberal Cathy Burghardt-Jessen.

While Burghardt-Jessen may be well known in the riding as the former Middlesex County warden, Routley said she still has an uphill battle to win in the mostly rural riding.

“In the rare occasion that the Conservatives lose, that’s pretty worrying for them. It’s a sign that the Liberals are really picking up traction,” said Routley.

Many voters CTV News London spoke with in the town of Glencoe were not aware of the by-election.

However, one voter paying close attention is the mayor of Southwest Middlesex. He said municipalities in the riding are looking for an advocate at Queen's Park, and right now the most pressing issue is housing.

“We need affordable housing. We need affordable rents. And in order to provide that in the quantity necessary, we need the assistance in infrastructure funding from the province. We need an advocate for that,” said Allan Mayhew.

Also running in the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex by-election is Keith Benn for New Blue, Stephen R. Campbell for None of the Above, Andraena Tilgner for the Green Party, Hilda Watson for Family Rights and Cynthia Workman for the Ontario Party.