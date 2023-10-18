Monte McNaughton steps in to new role outside politics

A former southwestern Ontario politician is getting into the entertainment industry.

Woodbine entertainment announced the appointment of Monte McNaughton as executive vice president of its industry relations and people experience.

McNaughton, who was most recently minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development for the Province of Ontario, has served in public office for more than 15 years and was a member of provincial parliament since 2011.

He was the PC candidate in Lambton, Kent and Middlesex.

Both Woodbine and McNaughton said they hope to grow horse racing in Ontario while creating jobs.

McNaughton’s appointment is effective immediately.