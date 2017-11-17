Featured
High-risk offender released in London
Christopher John Webster
CTV London
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 5:00PM EST
London police are warning the public after a high-risk offender has been released into the city.
Christopher John Webster, 33, was recently released from a provincial facility and back to London.
Police say Webster has a history of violence and sexually related offenses and police are concerned he may commit future crimes.
Webster is white, 181 lbs. 6’1 with brown hair and hazel eyes.