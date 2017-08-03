Featured
Hate crime detectives investigating burning of pride flag
A Pride flag waves above Toronto Police Headquarters on June 1, 2017.
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 10:32AM EDT
London Police’s hate crime detectives are investigating after a pride flag was burned in Wortley Village.
According to police someone removed the flag from a house on Tecumseh Avenue sometime before 8 a.m. on July 25th.
The home owners found the flag the next morning with holes burned into it.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).