

CTV London





London Police’s hate crime detectives are investigating after a pride flag was burned in Wortley Village.

According to police someone removed the flag from a house on Tecumseh Avenue sometime before 8 a.m. on July 25th.

The home owners found the flag the next morning with holes burned into it.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).