

CTV London





Heavy rains have caused localized flooding in parts of Middlesex and Lambton Counties.

The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) is reporting anywhere between 25 to 100 mm of rainfall in some areas, prompting a flood warning.

Hardest hit areas include parts of Forest, Arkona, Parkhill, Ailsa Craig and Lucan.

There are several drainage issues as a result of the rain.

More rain is expected throughout the day with up to 10 mm or more in some areas, compounding the problem.

Residents are urged to stay away from all bodies of water for their own safety.

The ABCA flood warning is in effect until Monday at 9 a.m.