

CTV London





One vehicle was destroyed after it caught fire in a parking lot of high-rise in the area of Westmount Mall early Monday morning.

Fire officials say crews were called to a Timbercreek Property at 750 Wonderland Road S. around 3:30 a.m. Once on scene they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly put out however the vehicle was destroyed. Viewer video and photos show that flames were extending out all of the windows.

At this time there is no word on what may have caused the fire, and there are no reports of any injuries in relation to the blaze.

There is nothing to indicate that the incident is related to last week’s vehicle fire where a man suffered severe burns after being pulled from a burning vehicle Friday morning in the area of Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive.