Firefighters battle blaze in apartment building on Baseline
CTV London
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 10:47AM EDT
A fire Sunday night on Baseline Road closed a section of the road as crews fought the blaze.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 30 Baseline Road around 9 p.m.
Residents gathered outside the building as firefighters attended to the fire.
A ladder was extended up to the fourth floor of the building.
The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.