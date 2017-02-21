Featured
Fire rips through St. Thomas home
Extensive damage after a house fire on Sauve Avenue in St. Thomas, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV Windsor)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 11:07AM EST
St. Thomas fire officials are reminding the public about extension cord safety after a house fire.
Flames ripped through the house on Sauve Avenue in St. Thomas on Monday night.
A St. Thomas fire inspector confirmed to CTV News the cause was electrical in nature.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.